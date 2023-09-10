Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Banner has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after buying an additional 62,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banner by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Banner by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

