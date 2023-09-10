Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Free Report

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.