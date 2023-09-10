B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a report issued on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTLP. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $476.82 million, a P/E ratio of -657.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

