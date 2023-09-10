Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.09. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aziyo Biologics Company Profile
Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.
