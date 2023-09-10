Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.09. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative products to address the device protection, women's health, orthobiologics, cardiovascular, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

