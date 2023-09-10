Avnet, Inc. (AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on September 27th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. Avnet’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth $126,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

