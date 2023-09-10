Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 470 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 404.48. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.30 ($5.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s payout ratio is -16,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($127,513.26). In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £22,870.50 ($28,884.19). Also, insider Andrea Blance purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £100,965 ($127,513.26). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $17,312,950. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

