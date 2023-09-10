AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

AVB stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average of $179.14. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $216.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

