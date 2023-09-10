Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 5.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of ASND stock opened at $97.58 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.