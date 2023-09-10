Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 388.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

