Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $999.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

