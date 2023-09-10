AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $130.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $125.31 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.61.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.