Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.72.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $115,118,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $7,277,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 65,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

