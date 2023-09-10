Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $174.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

