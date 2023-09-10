Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.45. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

