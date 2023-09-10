Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 111.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.45.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

