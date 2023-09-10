Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $774.68

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.68 ($9.78) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.09). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 738 ($9.32), with a volume of 4,163 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £292.47 million, a PE ratio of 793.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 704.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 774.71.

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is 3,440.86%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.