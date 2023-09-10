Analyzing VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) & CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and CSP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.58 -$14.40 million ($0.31) -3.71 CSP $54.36 million 1.68 $1.89 million $1.11 17.39

Volatility and Risk

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSP has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VerifyMe and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

VerifyMe currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 147.83%. Given VerifyMe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -11.23% -19.54% -13.40% CSP 7.42% 11.85% 7.05%

Summary

CSP beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions. The VerifyMe Solutions segment offers technology solutions to connect brands with consumers allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. Its solutions provide brand protection and supply chain functions, such as counterfeit prevention, traceability, consumer engagement solutions, and authentication for labels, packaging, and products, as well as tamper-proof labels. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers predictive analytics for optimizing delivery of time and temperature sensitive perishable products. This segment's products include PeriTrack customer dashboard, an integrated web portal tool gives its customers an in-depth look at their shipping activities based on real-time data. It also provides call center, pre-transit, post-delivery, and weather/traffic services. The company has a strategic partnership with INX International Ink Company. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

