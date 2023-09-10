Analyzing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A HarborOne Bancorp 14.73% 6.29% 0.71%

Volatility and Risk

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Surrey Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.03%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99 HarborOne Bancorp $229.24 million 1.98 $45.59 million $0.84 11.61

HarborOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp beats Surrey Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides a range of educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. The company operated through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. It also had administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts.

