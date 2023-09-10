Analyzing LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -86.00% -39.04% -32.48% Milestone Scientific -74.96% -78.34% -57.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LogicMark and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.24 -$6.93 million ($13.55) -0.16 Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 7.70 -$8.71 million ($0.10) -9.50

LogicMark has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicMark beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.