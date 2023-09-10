Analyzing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $101.55 million 15.58 $55.00 million $0.83 17.40

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 21.16% 14.98% 6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index, the S&P 500 Index, and a blended index composed of 80% FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT Index and 20% BofA Merrill Lynch REIT Preferred Securities Index. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. was formed on September 4, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.