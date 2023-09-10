Analyzing Evolv Technologies (EVLV) & Its Rivals

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 840 1976 100 2.66

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -9.41% -53.39% 1.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -7.02 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.72 billion $67.43 million 70.64

Evolv Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.