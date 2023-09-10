Analyzing Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) & Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allient and Cohu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $502.99 million 1.04 $17.39 million $1.45 22.32 Cohu $746.08 million 2.25 $96.85 million $1.51 23.35

Cohu has higher revenue and earnings than Allient. Allient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Allient has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Allient pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Allient pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohu pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allient and Cohu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohu 1 1 6 0 2.63

Cohu has a consensus price target of $43.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Cohu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohu is more favorable than Allient.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Allient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 4.19% 15.85% 5.99% Cohu 9.75% 11.46% 8.84%

Summary

Cohu beats Allient on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. It also provides semiconductor automated test equipment for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS and thermal sub-systems; interface products comprising test contactors, and probe heads and pins; spares and kits; various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems, as well as application, data management software, and consulting services on its products. In addition, the company offers data analytics product that includes DI-Core, a software suite used to optimize Cohu equipment performance, which provides real-time online performance monitoring and process control. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

