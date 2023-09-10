Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Target Price at $179.18

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

