Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $144.38

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

