Analysts Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $41.64

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.61 per share, for a total transaction of $250,778.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

