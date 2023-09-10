Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $16.86

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 269.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of STER opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
