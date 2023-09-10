Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $16.86

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Check from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,155,486 shares of company stock worth $119,138,551. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 129.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 269.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of STER opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Get Free Report

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

