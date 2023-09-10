Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price at $59.08

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares in the company, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after buying an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

