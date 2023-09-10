Analysts Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) PT at $141.75

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

