Analysts Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target at $87.00

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

FRPT stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

