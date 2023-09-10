Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price at $7.30

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

EOSE opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $369.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.63.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.