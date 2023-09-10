Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $84.13

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

