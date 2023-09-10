Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $243.00

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.02. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

