Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) PT at GBX 5,965.71

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,965.71 ($75.34).

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($56.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.83) to GBX 5,500 ($69.46) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($79.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,190 ($65.55) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,739 ($47.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.93). The stock has a market cap of £22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,474.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,607.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

