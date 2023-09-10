Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK – Get Free Report) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ameritek Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ameritek Ventures alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A N/A Ameritek Ventures Competitors -9.87% 2.62% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ameritek Ventures and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameritek Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameritek Ventures Competitors 1018 3546 4746 61 2.41

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Ameritek Ventures’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameritek Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Ameritek Ventures and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ameritek Ventures N/A N/A -2.45 Ameritek Ventures Competitors $6.44 billion $433.75 million 643.50

Ameritek Ventures’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ameritek Ventures. Ameritek Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameritek Ventures peers beat Ameritek Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ameritek Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Ameritek Ventures, Inc. provides various software and hardware products and services to businesses, organizations, and governments. The company provides warehouse management systems solutions that assists in running various aspects of warehouse day-to-day operation, as well as customized interfaces with automation and variety of material handling equipment; FlexFridge, a portable fridge to cater to the cooling needs of various businesses; and DittoMask, a face mask. It is also involved in developing Webbeeo, an encrypted blockchain message and voice interaction platform for businesses; block chain technology that is expected to reduce fraud in transactional business contracts; augmented reality software to control a six-axis robotic arm; and a robotic restaurant concept. In addition, the company focuses on manufacturing fiber optics; and providing an enterprise strategic management and leadership software to small and large businesses, and government agencies. Further, it focuses on developing a drone like human transportation vehicle that transports passengers between city centers. The company was formerly known as ATVROCKN and changed its name to Ameritek Ventures, Inc. in June 2017. Ameritek Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameritek Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameritek Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.