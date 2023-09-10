American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $240.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $226,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $2,930,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

