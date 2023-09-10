Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Ameren has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $96.36.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. Ameren’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $55,521,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

