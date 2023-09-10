Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

