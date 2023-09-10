ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.72. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $47,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $93,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

