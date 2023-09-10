Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.03

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.03 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 51.70 ($0.65). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 65,918 shares.

Altitude Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of £35.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

