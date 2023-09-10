Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Decreased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,689,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,005,967 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $487,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

