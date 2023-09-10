Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.7% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

