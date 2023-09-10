Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Dodge & Cox’s 2nd Largest Position

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,488,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543,627 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.34% of Alphabet worth $4,522,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

