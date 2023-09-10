Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.81

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.81 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.59). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 754,046 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Alliance Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Alliance Pharma

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The company has a market cap of £253.87 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.76.

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 40,957 shares of Alliance Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($25,345.96). Also, insider Andrew Franklin bought 50,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,984.12 ($31,553.57). Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company's stock.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

