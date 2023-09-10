Alembic Global Advisors Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Neutral

Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

