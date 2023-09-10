Air Lease Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

AL stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. Air Lease has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $41,846,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

