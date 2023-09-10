AeroVironment’s (AVAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

