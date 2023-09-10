Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Brett Blundy Sells 25,000,000 Shares

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Blundy sold 25,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.29), for a total transaction of A$49,950,000.00 ($32,225,806.45).

Brett Blundy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 4th, Brett Blundy sold 25,000 shares of Accent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.35), for a total transaction of A$52,425.00 ($33,822.58).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Glue Store, Autry, and UCG.

