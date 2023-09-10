Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

