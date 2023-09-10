A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

