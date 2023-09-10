A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

