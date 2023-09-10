A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $36.27 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $843.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
