3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

